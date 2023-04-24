Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Breaks Silence on Gojo's Return

It has taken years to get to this point, but at last, Jujutsu Kaisen has done what many fans thought was impossible. Following their exit in chapter 91, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga just welcomed back Gojo to center stage. This week marks a milestone for the sorcerer as they have successfully escaped the Prison Realm, and now the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen is commenting on the whole ordeal.

If you are not fully caught up on the ordeal, you are one of the few who have avoided social media's fallout. Jujutsu Kaisen went live with a new chapter this week, and it was there our heroes found a way to spring Gojo from his seal. Everyone from Toge to Yugi and even an angel teamed up to free the man. In the end, Gojo was able to access a backdoor in the Prison Realm to find his freedom, and creator Gege Akutami had this to say about the big move:

"Itadori's right ear returning is my mistake, but Gojo coming back isn't a mistake."

Obviously, Akutami has been waiting in the wings to drop a witty line like this. After all, Gojo has been out of the manga's scope for more than three years. Jujutsu Kaisen fans saw Gojo enter the Prison Realm well over 100 chapters ago during the Shibuya Incident arc. Geto, or rather Kenjaku, was able to lure Gojo into the seal's trap, but the hero is ready to fight back.

And of course, Gojo has put a date on his big showdown. Geto and Gojo confirmed they will face off with one another come to Christmas Eve, so our hero has some time to reacclimate to the world before going in for the kill. There is no doubt our sorcerers will be happy to see Gojo, especially in the wake of all that has happened. The teacher needs to help Yuji train now that Sukuna has moved to Megumi's body. And with Yuta back in town, well – we can expect Gojo to put his students to the test in the coming weeks. First, however, we have a little hiatus to get through. We won't have a new chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen for a couple of weeks thanks to Japan's Golden Week holiday, so readers can ruminate on Gojo's return without interruption a little longer.

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen's latest cliffhanger? Are you excited to see what Gojo has in store for us next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.