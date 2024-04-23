Jujutsu Kaisen Blu-ray Presents Black Flash In Its Original, Undimmed Glory

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc might have been a shining anime story in 2023, but the animators responsible for the season were pushed to their limit. MAPPA's environment for its animators apparently saw the creators of the anime series not given enough time to do their best work while struggling with harsh deadlines. With the recent release of Jujutsu Kaisen's Blu-Ray in Japan, it seems that the MAPPA animators have received the opportunity to revisit the series and work out some of the kinks of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Following the success of the Shibuya Incident Arc and the Hidden Inventory Arc, MAPPA wasted little time confirming that a third season was on the way. Continuing to follow the manga as its source material, the next season will focus on "The Culling Game" an arc that spins directly out of Suguru Geto's nefarious machinations. While there are several heroes that were able to survive the events of Shibuya, the world has become a much harsher place for Yuji Itadori and several of his friends, with many of them on the outs from their former home of Jujutsu Tech. It might be years before we see the third season arrive, but manga fans know that it will be worth the wait.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Season 2 Blu-Ray Made Some Big Changes

Black Flash has long been one of the most notable techniques in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen. While it has become a "go to attack" for Yuji Itadori, the protagonist isn't the only one that has the ability to rely on this cursed technique. In the season 2 Blu-Ray, anime fans are able to see how the animators have improved upon the technique during the Shibuya Incident Arc, specifically with how Todo put it to good use.

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime might be on hiatus following the season two finale, but the manga is continuing to chronicle quite the battle. Creator Gege Akutami has hinted in the past that they are setting the stage for the final arc, which might see more than a few characters to die as the mangaka continues to raise the stakes. Hopefully, when the third season is released, Studio MAPPA will give their animators more time for the Culling Game.

What do you think of the new take on Jujutsu Kaisen's second season?