Viral Jujutsu Kaisen List Breaks Down Its Top Ships

Jujutsu Kaisen has little need to introduce itself these days. After making a grand debut under creator Gege Akutami, the Shonen Jump title is a global hit. From the manga to the movie and its TV anime, Jujutsu Kaisen is thriving thanks to its army of fans. And now, the series is going viral after a recent report from Japan outed its most popular ships.

So please, brace yourselves. We're diving into the wild world of anime ships, and Jujutsu Kaisen has some that will make you raise a brow.

The information comes from Pixiv, one of Japan's top art websites. It is home to millions of users who post fan-art for their favorite series, so it is a go-to destination for shippers. In March 2024, a Jujutsu Kaisen fan broke down how many ship pieces were posted to the site, and it turns out Gojo x Yuji was the top contender.

You read that right. Gojo x Yuji was the list's winner as more than 40,000 posts went live in March 2024 for the couple. It dominated the competition as the list's second place winner brought in less than 20,000 posts. Sorry, Gojo x Megumi. So sorry.

If you want to check out the list's top ten picks, you can find them below. Looking at the data, it seems like Gojo appears in the majority of the ships, and that is hardly a shock. The strongest sorcerer alive is a very popular figure in Jujutsu Kaisen. In fact, he likely tops the list with Toji and Sukuna at hand. And after Gojo, it seems the list looks favorably upon the star of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori.

Gojo x Yuji

Gojo x Megumi

Gojo x Geto

Geto x Gojo

Sukuna x Yuji

Gojo x Utahime

Megumi x Yuji

Yuji x Megumi

Sukuna x Megumi

Nanami x Yuji



Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat! You can read up on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

