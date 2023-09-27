Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares First Look at Episode 10

It looks like Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to kick season two into high gear. It has been a few weeks since the anime began its foray into the Shibuya arc, and the storyline has been dropping hit after hit. Now, the show is ready to bring season two episode ten to life, and we have been given our first look at the release.

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of Studio MAPPA as Jujutsu Kaisen teased its next episode. September 28th will welcome the new release, and the episode “Pandemonium” will follow our heroes at their darkest hour. After all, Gojo Satoru will face his fate this week, and Fake Geto is ready to seal away the sorcerer.

Preview for tomorrow's episode of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 "Shibuya Incident Arc"!



Gojo has been sealed…



We can see what is coming in the images above, and they show Gojo looking stunned by something. His wide eyes are surely locked onto Fake Geto, and we can see the other guy in another still. The image appears to show Gojo being sealed away, and we can see how the Six Eyes user views Geto from his prison. The last thing Gojo sees before being sealed his Fake Geto’s face, and it is most definitely unnerving.

As for the other two stills released, they focus on Yuji and Nanami. It seems the pair are about to have their numbers called for better or worse. With Gojo sealed away, it goes without saying that jujutsu society is out of balance. It will fall to Gojo’s friends and students to keep the peace… but the question stands whether the fighters are strong enough to do so.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime is now streaming on Crunchyroll. For more info, you can read the story’s official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about this update from Jujutsu Kaisen? Are you loving the anime's take on the Shibuya arc?