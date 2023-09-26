Jujutsu Kaisen Visits the Afterlife In an Emotional New Scene

Jujutsu Kaisen can do a lot of things, and that includes making fans weep. Creator Gege Akutami has mastered the art of tugging on heartstrings, after all. This much was made clear by Shonen Jump as the past month has rolled out back-to-back Jujutsu Kaisen thrillers. And now, the manga has taken an emotional turn by bringing the afterlife up front and personal.

In fact, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 is quick to jump into the world. It all begins with a visit to Geto Suguru as we find the long-dead sorcerer in an airport. Before long, we learn he is waiting for a flight with others like Nanami and other classmates who have all been killed. And of course, the gang is livelier than ever now that Gojo has joined them.

We can see the Inheritor of Six Eyes sitting next to Geto, and the pair are having a fun chat as always. The pair discuss Gojo's fight with Sukuna and why the white-haired sorcerer wishes he had gotten to know the King of Curses better. To Gojo, he felt a kinship with Sukuna as they were both touted as the pinnacle of their worlds. The strongest curse and the strongest sorcerer live uniquely lonely lives. But in the end, Gojo says he wasn't even able to make Sukuna fight at his peak.

The afterlife sequence takes up the first half of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, and it leads into Gojo's death with careful love. Despite having a lead over the curse, Sukuna was able to defeat Gojo in the end, and the sorcerer was killed after being bisected. Of course, fans are eager for Jujutsu Kaisen to find a loophole to this death, but Gojo himself seems at peace with his death. After all, the last thing we see of Gojo in the afterlife is him praying "this all isn't just my imagination." So for now, we will see whether Akutami decides it is necessary to revive Gojo down the line.

