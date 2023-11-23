Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ushers In the Anime's Biggest Death Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen made its return to television this summer, and season two has been a total whirlwind. Filled with action and emotion, the show's comeback has only solidified all the reasons Jujutsu Kaisen is so popular. Not long ago, the team at MAPPA Studios took things up a notch by starting the anime's Shibuya arc. And this week, the story has fans in tears after introducing a truly massive death.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen season two. Read with caution!

Today, the latest update from Jujutsu Kaisen went live, and season two episode 18 did not hold back. The big episode checked in on sorcerers like Nobara, but the meat of the episode had to do with Nanami Kento. After all, the sorcerer has been injured during his stay in Shibuya, and Nanami succumbed to his injuries at last.

Yes, you read that right. Nanami has passed on. The most recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen ended with Nanami's death at the hands of Mahito. The update followed Nanami as he daydreamed about being reading on the beach, but his goal was waylaid as usual. Nanami found a horde of mutilated bodies, and the discovery helped Nanami find Mahito. It was there the pair fought briefly before Nanami fell victim to his injuries. And just before Mahito could land his final blow, Nanami was able to leave a message for Yuji.

As you can imagine, the death of Nanami has left the anime fandom in shambles. The blonde sorcerer has been a favorite in Jujutsu Kaisen since the anime began. The salaryman may have a brusque exterior, but there is no denying the love he has for his students. Nanami, much like Gojo, wanted to protect his students from the harsh truths of jujutsu society. So of course, it is fitting that Nanami was killed while trying to protect his loved ones.

If you want to catch up on Nanami's anime run, you can always restart Jujutsu Kaisen from the start. The hit series is streaming over on Crunchyroll, after all. So for those wanting more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you think about this latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!