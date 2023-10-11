Jujutsu Kaisen Play Brings Yuji's Friends to Life in New Poster

In Japan, it's common practice that some of the biggest anime franchises will bring their stories to the stage. Anime franchises such as My Hero Academia, Naruto, Beastars, Hunter x Hunter, Attack on Titan, and countless others have received stage plays that have given stories of live-action takes in the past. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen is set to receive its second stage play and has released a new poster focusing on the young heroes that will be smack dab in the middle of some major battles.

As mentioned earlier, this will be the second live-action stage play that will feature the students of Jujutsu Tech. While the events that introduced Yuji Itadori and several of the anime heroes have already been covered on the stage, the second performance will cover the "Kyoto Goodwill Event" Arc and the "Death Painting" Arc. As a result of the former storyline, quite a few new young sorcerers are introduced, with some wild entries like Panda and Mechamura already shown to be a part of the upcoming play. While the first part of the play will focus on a battle between schools, some old and new villains will be waiting in the wings if the performance continues to follow the lines of the source material.

Jujutsu Kaisen Returns to The Stage

The new poster sees Ryūji Satō's Yuji Itadori, Kazuaki Yasure's Megumi Fushiguro, and Nanoka Yamaguchi's Nobara Kugisaki once again stepping into the spotlight. Unfortunately, like so many other anime stage plays, no word has been shared when it comes to this Jujutsu Kaisen performance making its way to North America. However, since we've seen Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away stage play hit Hulu in the past, perhaps we might see more of these anime adaptations hitting streaming services in the future.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The current cast for the second Jujutsu Kaisen stage play includes:

Ryūji Satō as Yūji Itadori

Kazuaki Yasue as Megumi Fushiguro

Nonoka Yamaguchi as Nobara Kugisaki

Sara Takatsuki as Maki Zenin

Fūma Sadamoto as Toge Inumaki

Takeshi Terayama as Panda

Yoshihiro Minami as Hanami

Ryōsuke Miura as Satoru Gojo

Via Jujutsu Kaisen Stage Play Official Site