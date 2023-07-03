Jujutsu Kaisen will finally be coming back to screens with Season 2 of the anime in just a few more days, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has detailed the schedule for each of the arcs it will be tackling with these new episodes! Following the events of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be returning to the material from Gege Akutami's original manga series with the next major arcs filling in many of the gaps and answering questions left by what had gone down before. That's all before exploding with a massive new fight too.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be adapting the Gojo's Past and Shibuya Incident Arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga when it premieres this July, and ahead of the anime's premiere, the series has revealed how long each of these arcs will run for. Sharing the schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's stories, it's been revealed that the Shibuya Incident Arc will be kicking in at a much sooner time than many had expected.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Arc Schedule Revealed

As explained by the official Jujutsu Kaisen anime website, the schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's episodes is currently broken down as such:

July 6 to August 3: Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arcs (the Gojo's Past saga)

August 10: Gojo's Past Arc and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie Recap

August 17: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Recap

August 24: Break

August 31: Shibuya Incident Arc

It's not clear how the episode count for the season will be impacted by these recap specials and more, but at least fans will now be able to tune in exactly where they want to see some of the biggest moments coming in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premieres around the world on July 6th, and Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the new season alongside the new episodes debuting in Japan. So thankfully it won't be too much longer before we get to see it all go down in full.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be running straight through the Fall as well, so the Shibuya Incident is going to take over when it finally premieres too. What are you most looking forward to seeing in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!