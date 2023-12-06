Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 Images Released

Jujutsu Kaisen season two has put its heroes through the wringer. While the show returned with a flashback arc, it quickly segued into its most intense storyline yet with the Shibuya Incident arc. For weeks now, Yuji and his allies have been pit against horrifying enemies. A number of his friends have already been killed because of this arc, and now, Jujutsu Kaisen season two episode 20 is ready to share its first look with fans.

As you can see below, the anime just shared a new slew of stills. The images continue Yuji's fight with Mahito, so "Right and Wrong, Part 3" is going to be gnarly when it debuts.

(Photo: MAPPA Studios)

After all, we know Juju is reeling from the events of Jujutsu Kaisen last week. The anime left fans stunned as episode 19 ended with Nobara's apparent death. Mahito was able to transfigure the girl's soul and blow a chunk out of her head. In the anime's latest images, we can see Mahito looking thrilled by his victory, but another shows Yuji preparing for war while covered in blood.

As you can tell, Mahito and Yuji have yet to settle their score with one another. The awful curse was already on Yuji's hit list after their encounter in season one, but Mahito has only incensed the hero in recent weeks. From Nanami to Nobara, Mahito has culled two of Yuji's most beloved people. And now, it seems the young sorcerer is about to unleash all his pent-up rage when Jujutsu Kaisen goes live this week.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, you can find it easily enough. The hit series can be binged on Crunchyroll. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."