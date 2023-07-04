Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Reveals New Voice Cast Additions

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is slated to arrive this week. With the return of the supernatural shonen series set to explore Gojo Satoru's earlier life as a student versus his present as a teacher, the anime adaptation has revealed two new characters that will be entering the "Hidden Inventory Arc". Needless to say, Jujutsu Kaisen's comeback is set to be one of the biggest events of the anime world this summer.

The two new characters in question will be Misato Kuroi and Siu Kong, who will play a role in the flashback story focusing on a time when Gojo and Geto were the best of friends. Risa Shimizu will be taking on the role of Misato and fans might recognize the voice actor for her work on Pokemon, Attack on Titan, and Lupin The 3rd. Siu Kong will be played by voice actor Hiroki Yasumoto, who fans might know best from his roles in Vinland Saga, Sword Art Online, Spy x Family, and Ranking of Kings to name a few.

Kuroi x Kong Designs

(Photo: MAPPA)

If you want to learn more about Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, here's how MAPPA describes the season dropping in a few days, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the "Star Plasma Vessel", Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen.

"So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

Are you more excited for the flashback arc or the Shibuya Incident Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.