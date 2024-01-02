Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Totally Nailed Yuta's Comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has come to an end, but MAPPA wasted little time in confirming that a third season was in the works. Following the tragic events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, the next challenge for Yuji Itadori and the survivors from Jujutsu Tech will arrive in the form of the Culling Game. With the season finale bringing back the star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime series was able to give Yuta Okkotsu one of the greatest introductions of season two.

Yuta was the "Yuji Itadori" of the supernatural shonen franchise before Yuji came into play. Joining Jujutsu Tech thanks to his cursed abilities awakening and granting him a terrifying power, the anime protagonist didn't have any role to play in the television series up to this point. Traveling around the world during the Shibuya Incident Arc, Yuta has been tasked with being Yuji Itadori's executioner. Thanks to Sukuna erupting from inside of Yuji and doing serious damage to Shibuya, Jujutsu Tech has deemed Itadori too much of a threat to the world. While the current star is wildly powerful in his own right, he might need to do some serious training in the near future if he is hoping to stand a chance against Yuta.

Yuta's Arrival Changes The Game

Besides having some major cursed energy at his disposal, Okkotsu also has an "ace up his sleeve" in the form of a cursed being that is at his disposal. When Yuta was a young boy, he witnessed the love of his life die as a result of an accident, transforming her into a supernatural force of nature that protects Okkotsu and is one of the scariest beasts in the history of the anime. When it comes to the Culling Game, a fight between Yuji and Yuta might be one of the biggest brawls of season three.

yuta covering the little girls eyes when the curse was destroyed what do u people know about a #REAL man pic.twitter.com/TNOzFcXTbL — abbie ★ (@biyuuji) December 28, 2023

A release date for Jujutsu Kaisen's third season has yet to be revealed at this point, but the manga is continuing to release new chapters to this day. During the most recent Jump Festa, creator Gege Akutami hinted at the idea that Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is preparing to end, meaning that we might be bidding a fond farewell to Jujutsu Tech in 2024.

