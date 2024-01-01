Epic Jujutsu Kaisen Fan-Anime Brings Gojo's Best Attack to Life

There is no denying the might of Gojo Satoru. Time and again, Jujutsu Kaisen has impressed the sorcerer's strength on the fandom. Blessed with the power of Six Eyes, Gojo is an absolute beast in battle, and that was proven recently enough in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Not long ago, the fandom watched as Gojo whipped out his most powerful technique to date, and now a fan is going viral for animating the Hollow Purple remix themselves.

Over on Reddit, the user Ieiri caught the eye of Jujutsu Kaisen fans with their special tribute to Gojo. After catching up on the manga, they felt it was time for someone to bring Hollow Purple 200% to life. As such, they animated the attack on their own, and the result is downright gorgeous.

As you can see above, the fan anime focuses on Gojo as he stares down Sukuna. Having possessed Megumi's body, the King of Curses is stronger than ever, and Gojo went into the showdown knowing as much. With Utahime and others at his side, Gojo was able to resonate his cursed energy while forming Hollow Purple. This allowed him to hit Sukuna with Hollow Purple 200%, and the move left Sukuna reeling as it was truly unavoidable.

In the past, we have seen Gojo use Hollow Purple a few times, but none of the attacks can compare to this blow. Gojo trained hard to level up his signature move. Clearly, it left Sukuna smarting as the King of the Curses was nearly killed by the upgraded technique. And thanks to the animator Ieiri, Jujutsu Kaisen fans can see the attack in action.

Of course, Studio MAPPA will get the chance to animated the sequence itself. The company has confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen season three is on the way, after all. The show will adapt the Culling Game arc when it returns, so all eyes are focused on Yuji's gang these days. If you are not caught up with the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, no sweat! The hit series can be streamed now on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen tribute? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!