Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Yuji and Nobara's Final Fight of the Season

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki's final fights of the anime's debut season with its latest cliffhanger! Jujutsu Kaisen is rounding out the final episodes of its fantastic inaugural anime run, and the penultimate episode of the season has brought its latest arc to an intense new level. Yuji and Nobara had been tasked with investigating a string of mysterious curse deaths together with Megumi Fushigoro, and it was soon revealed that Megumi actually has some much closer ties to this mission than Yuji and Nobara had expected.

That's not the end of their worries, however, as the first curse they had been searching for was not the only major threat in the area. It was soon revealed that the Death Painting Wombs that Mahito had stolen and experimented with were tasked with heading to this area as well in order to find the Sukuna Finger that had been hidden. With the end of Episode 23, Yuji and Nobara have their opponents set for the big finale.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Episode 23 of the series largely focuses on Megumi as he ends up fighting a powerful cursed spirit alone, but that's because Yuji and Nobara end up getting pulled into the fights against the two Death Paintings. Yuji had fought the first one that showed up during the previous cliffhanger, and Nobara ended up getting pulled away by this Death Painting Womb's brother who is just as mysterious as the first one.

The two brothers are already a wacky, yet dangerous pair as Nobara ended up facing off against Eso, who had tried to keep her from looking at his back. When Yuji ends up seeing it, it's soon revealed that his back has a massive face on it. This turns out to be key to his cursed technique as he activates it toward episode's end, Rot Technique, Supreme Art: Wing King - Death By Wasp.

For fans looking forward to seeing one more great fight before Jujutsu Kaisen ends its run, we have a good opportunity here for some big moments from Yuji and Nobara. It's still unclear as to whether or not this is getting a second season, but this fight ends with a cliffhanger for the future in Gege Akutami's original manga series. We'll just have to see how that shakes out in the anime.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Yuji and Nobara fight one more time before Jujutsu Kaisen's first season ends? Are you hoping for Season 2 also? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!