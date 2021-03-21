Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Yuta and Gojo's Secret Plan to Save Yuji

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen explained Yuta and Gojo's secret plan with the newest chapter of the series. In a recent interview, series creator Gege Akutami had teased that Satoru Gojo had reached out to Yuta in a prior conversation before the events of the Shibuya Incident arc. While this had been left as a mystery as to what they could have talked about, the newest chapter of the series revealed the contents of their covert conversation off-screen. With Yuji's execution order re-instated following the events of the Shibuya Incident and Yuta set as his executioner, the two protagonists had met for the first time.

While the previous chapters of the series saw Yuta reach a quick and bloody victory against Yuji, it was revealed to actually be a fake-out as part of a greater scheme that Yuta and Gojo had set up prior to the Shibuya Incident. As the newest chapter of the series revealed, Gojo had actually reached out to Yuta in order to have him watch over the first and second year Jujutsu Tech students...and Yuji especially.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 143 of the series revealed that Yuta had used his reverse curse technique to stop Yuji's heart enough to report him as dead to the higher ups, but enact he and Gojo's hidden plan. A flashback revealed that Gojo had reached out to Yuta prior to the Shibuya Incident because he was worried that something bad was going to happen to him soon (which ended up being the case).

He tells Yuta that he's especially worried about Yuji's secret execution (something Yuta knows all about), and Yuta decided that killing and reviving Yuji would be the best way to enact this secret plan and get the higher ups off of Yuji's back at least for a little while. As for why he had planned to this in the first place, Yuta simply says that Yuji is important to people who are important to him.

This seems to tease that Yuji and Yuta will be working far more closely with one another going forward from now on, and Yuta will likely be a great temporary replacement for Gojo's power and guardianship from here on out as no one will truly understand Yuji as well as he does.