Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Yuta Okkotsu?

Jujutsu Kaisen's been building the legend of Yuta Okkotsu through the anime and manga releases, so now is the perfect time to break down who this character actually is! The inaugural season of the anime has reached the climax of its Kyoto Goodwill arc of Gege Akutami's original manga series, and thus the climax of the first season overall. If you have been paying attention closely, you might have noticed small allusions to Okkotsu throughout the first season leading into this major arc specifically. Without giving too much away, Okkotsu is also much more important to the manga's newest chapters.

But who exactly is Yuta Okkotsu? Why is he being referred in such a mysterious way by strong fighters like Satoru Gojo, Aoi Todo, and more? It could be because he's one of the strongest fighters in this series overall, and might even be stronger than Yuji currently is as well. This was at least the stage being set with the prequel release of the series.

The official Jujutsu Kaisen manga is actually series creator Gege Akutami's second attempt at crafting the series. Beginning with a four chapter limited series known as Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School (licensed as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 for the English release), this prequel series introduced Yuta Okkotsu to this world that later got expanded with the full serialization following Yuji Itadori instead. But Yuta's story is familiar.

Afflicted with a powerful cursed spirit that causes some serious injures, Yuta is set for execution and even agrees to it as this cursed spirit is a dangerous presence. Yuta was then taken under Gojo's wing and enrolled into the Tokyo Jujutsu Tech school in order to make the most of Okkotsu's abilities. Immediately classified as a special grade sorcerer (which is already rare), Yuta has a massive store of cursed energy due to the spirit attached to him.

The prequel series then reveals the source of the spirit, but Yuta is able to keep his mass of energy. It's been quite a while since then, but in the years since he's only grown stronger as Gojo constantly refers to him as someone who could potentially surpass him and even stop a rampage that kicks off much later.

With Yuta Okkotsu now popping back up in the manga release of the series, the important thing to know is that he's one of the strongest people in the jujutsu world. Now it's just a matter of seeing what he'll do with that power now.