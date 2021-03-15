Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Rough Update for Yuji in Latest Chapter

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has shared one rough update for Yuji Itadori with its latest chapter. Things have been piling on Yuji since the Shibuya Incident rocked Japan and the status quo of Gege Akutami's original manga series as a whole. Now that the series is fully making its way through a new arc exploring the fallout of such a massive incident, Yuji has been put up against an even tougher opponent than ever with Yuta Okkotsu, who has returned to the series after starring in the franchise's official prequel short, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

With Yuji now marked for execution and Yuta assigned to be his executioner, previous chapters of the series have kicked off the much anticipated fight between the two heroes. But as Yuji and fans quickly figured out, Yuji is completely outmatched against this opponent and the previous chapter left off on a major cliffhanger threatening Yuji's life. Unfortunately with an update in the newest chapter, it's not looking much better for him.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 142 of Jujutsu Kaisen shifts the focus back to the fight between Choso and Naoya Zenin instead of focusing on the fight between Yuji and Yuta, and we quickly realize why this is the case because the fight between those two has really ended. Toward the end of the chapter, Yuta arrives to save Naoya and delivers some swift blows to Choso. As for Yuji, he's being lifelessly dragged around by Yuta.

Yuji has survived damage to his heart thanks to Sukuna's influence, but things already seem different here. When Yuta had driven his katana through Yuji's heart, Sukuna seemed to take an interest on the inside rather than jump to save Yuji. It appears that whatever he has planned is still brewing at the moment because Yuji seems completely lifeless at this point.

Yuji is likely far from dead, but this is definitely not a great update for the fighter. He's currently trapped in an even more hopeless situation than ever before, and it's clear that Yuta has no qualms about eliminating Yuji as the threat he's been purported as. There are still many questions about Yuta's time in the year since his prequel story, so maybe the series will be shifting its focus to him from here on out?

But what do you think of this newest Yuji update? Do you think he's managed to survive Yuta's attacks somehow? What do you think the next step for him is?