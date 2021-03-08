Jujutsu Kaisen Leaves Yuji on a Deadly Cliffhanger in Newest Chapter

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has left Yuji Itadori on a deadly cliffhanger with its newest chapter. Following the massive shake up to the status quo due to the events of the Shibuya Incident, Yuji Itadori is now in a more perilous situation than ever. Feeling guilt over Sukuna's actions during the arc, Yuji has isolated himself and is now taking on the mission in clearing out as many of the cursed spirits released by Geto as possible. But a wrench was quickly thrown into the mix when it was revealed that he is once again marked for execution.

With the returning Yuta Okkotsu confirmed as his executioner, a fight finally broke out between the two series protagonists with the previous chapter of the series. Yuji realized the difference in strength between the two of them, and this was even more apparent with the newest chapter of the series as it sees Yuta make one devastating blow to Yuji as the newest chapter comes to an end.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 141 of the series continues the fight between Yuji and Yuta and Yuji is trying his best to deal with not only Yuta's strength, but with his katana as well. Yuji has not been focusing his training on fighting with weaponry, so he's soon outclassed by Yuta who had been training with a katana since his enrollment in Jujutsu Tech (as shown through the events of the official prequel series). This leaves Yuji at a major disadvantage.

Although Yuji manages to break Yuta's katana, he still takes some deep cuts to his body. When it seems like Yuji is going to counterattack due to the both of them being weaponless, it's soon revealed that Rika (the Shikigami attached to Yuta in the prequel series, which raises some questions) appears to hold Yuji down to protect Yuta. With Yuji defenseless and in the grips of this cursed spirit, Yuta drives his katana straight through Yuji's heart.

This is a massive cliffhanger on its own as now Yuji might not be able to recover, but doing so seemed to also get Sukuna's attention from the inside. We'll see how this shakes up in the next chapter as Yuji has come back from worse, but this is under totally different circumstances. But what did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's latest cliffhanger?

How are you liking the fight between Yuji and Yuta so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!