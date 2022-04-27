Jujutsu Kaisen Live-Action Play Recreates Yuji's Original Debut

✖

A number of anime franchise have received live-action stage plays in the past, with the likes of My Hero Academia, Beastars, Rurouni Kenshin, and Spirited Away being just a few of these adaptations that have arrived in Japan. With this year seeing the arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen's first stage play in Japan, the live-action adaptation has released a new image that recreates one of the key images from the early days of the Shonen franchise in which Yuji showed off his disturbing relationship with Sukuna.

In the upcoming stage play, Yuji Itadori is set to be played by Sato Ryuji, with a number of other theater actors being cast to help bring the likes of Gojo, Megumi, Nobara, and a number of other heroes and villains from the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen to life. The play itself is set to arrive at the Galaxy Theater this summer, from July 15th to the 31st, with a subsequent performance set to take place from August 4th to the 14th at Mielparque Hall in Osaka. As the manga and anime grow in popularity, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if we saw more stage plays in the future to adapt further stories in the world created by Gege Akutami.

Twitter User Kaikaikitan shared this new poster from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen stage play, recreating one of the earliest visuals from the Shonen franchise that highlighted the disturbing relationship held between the high schooler Yuji Itadori and the king of curses Sukuna who resides within his body:

New Jujutsu Kaisen Stage Play Visual pic.twitter.com/u6X1xmDTnQ — shiro (@kaikaikitan) April 25, 2022

When last we left Yuji and his friends at the end of season one, they managed to capture another finger of the king of curses, having them inch closer to their ultimate goal, though Suguru Geto is only getting started when it comes to his plan of eliminating all those who don't have the ability to use cursed energy. With arcs such as the Shibuya Incident and Culling Game having yet to be adapted by Studio MAPPA, the television series is sure eventually hit these major moments in the lives of the students at Jujutsu Tech.

What do you think of this recreation of one of the biggest stills from Jujutsu Kaisen? Do you hope that this play somehow hits North America in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.