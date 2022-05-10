Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights the Villains in New Stage Play Poster

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently enjoying some of its highest popularity ever, and it's showing off some of its new stage play with a new poster highlighting the villains showing up in the new production! Thanks to the successful launch of the anime adaptation's debut season and first feature film tearing its way through theaters, Gege Akutami's original manga franchise is now one of the more notable series currently running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Now the franchise will be testing the waters with an official live-action adaptation as it readies for a new stage show production hitting Japan later this summer.

Jujutsu Kaisen will be making its live-action stage play debut across theaters in Japan in just a few months, and to get ready has been debuting some brand new looks at the production. Previous posters have showcased the likes of Yuji Itadori and more of the heroic characters, and the latest release from the play's official Twitter account has put the spotlight on all of the live-action takes for the villains seen in the anime's first season with Suguru Geto, Hanami, Jogo, and Mahito. You can check out the creepy new poster below:

Running through Tokyo beginning this July with Kensaku Kobayashi as director, the cast for Jujutsu Kaisen's stage play includes Ryuji Sato as Yūji Itadori, Kazuaki Yasue as Megumi Fushiguro, Erika Toyohara as Nobara Kugisaki, Sara Takatsuki as Maki Zenin, Fuma Sadamoto as Toge Inumaki, Takeshi Terayama as Panda, Masanari Wada as Kento Nanami, Hosaki Tanaka as Kiyotaka Ijichi, Mikako Ishii as Shoko Ieiri, Motohiro Ota as Mahito, Noa Fukuzawa as Junpei Yoshino, Rei Fujita as Suguru Geto, Mondo Yamagishi as Jogo, Yoshihiro Minami as Hanami, Tact Igarashi as Ryomen Sukuna, and Ryosuke Miura as Satoru Gojo.

This new stage play won't be the only new release planned for Jujutsu Kaisen's future, however. The second season of the series is now currently in the works for a release some time next year. Produced by Studio MAPPA, there have unfortunately been very little details about how the new season is shaking up so far. But if you wanted to catch up, you can now find the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen streaming on Crunchyroll.

