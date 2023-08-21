Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Unleashes Gojo's Black Flash

Jujutsu Kaisena is back with a brand-new chapter, and it brings Gojo's most recent brawl to new heights. If you did not know, the top sorcerer is finally back at work, and that means his grudge against Sukuna is bigger than ever. This is why Gojo vs Sukuna has kept up entertained for weeks now, and the battle just allowed Gojo to tap into a special power.

The whole thing went live this week as Shueisha put Gojo on the map. Readers watched on as Gojo took on Sukuna in a brutal blitz of punches and cursed energy blows. At one point, Gojo is able to surprise Sukuna with a divergent attack, and he follows the hit with a blast of Black Flash.

“Among those who have experienced BLACK FLASH… Their understanding of Cursed Energy is IMMEASURABLE.”



I said it before I’ll say it again: there really was no better moment than NOW



Yes, that is right. The world's strongest sorcerer knows how to use Black Flash. We have all assumed Gojo was capable of the feat up until now, but Jujutsu Kaisen just showed it to us at last.

The hit brought Black Flash straight to Sukuna's abdomen as Gojo socked him hard. The move was so powerful that Sukuna's eyes whited out. However, the attack was not a knockout as Sukuna rallied a surprise comeback from the attack.

Of course, Gojo's Black Flash is surely one of the most powerful we've ever seen. The phenomenon occurs when sorcerers amplify their physical power and cursed energy within one-millionth of a second before their attack lands. In the past, we have see Yuji use Black Flash a number of times, but he's not alone in this gift. Yuta, Kento, Aoi, and even Nobara have exercised Black Flash before. So now, Gojo has joined the exclusive group.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga is easy to binge. The series can be read through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below: "For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this impressive Jujutsu Kaisen reveal? Are you loving Gojo's final fight with Sukuna so far?