Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Praises End of Season 2's Gojo Flashback

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 officially brought the Gojo's Past arcs to an end with the newest episode of the anime, and the original creator behind Jujutsu Kaisen has shared their praise for how the anime handled the flashback as a whole! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 started out with a look into Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's past for the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs that helped to explain why the two of them are enemies at the time of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and beyond. It was necessary to set up some big events to come, and fans praised each of the episodes since.

This praise also comes from original Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami as well. With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 bringing the Gojo flashback to an end and moving back into the present day, Akutami shared a special note with fans on Twitter praising how the anime team handled bringing this flashback to life. Recommending those interested in creating anime and manga to watch the five episodes of the arc, Akutami seemed certainly pleased as to how it all turned out.

What Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Thinks of Episode 5

"Everything has been created with such painstaking care and detail, if they'd told me that Season 2 of the anime would be a flashback arc only, I wouldn't have doubted it for a second!!" Akutami began in a special message to fans (as translated by @soukatsu_ on Twitter). "I can't believe we're also getting Shibuya after all this!! Shoving aside my own original work for a minute here, but I really want to highly recommend to anyone who wants to be involved in creating manga or anime in the future to watch all five episodes of this past arc!! It's been five straight weeks of being overwhelmed by all the possibilities of the current generation and upcoming generation!!"

With the tease for what's coming our way in the rest of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, it's time to get ready for the Shibuya Incident with the next major arc of the season kicking off with Episode 6 airing on August 31st in Japan following a couple of weeks of breaks.

How did you like Gojo's flashback in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's first episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!