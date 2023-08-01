Jujutsu Kaisen Reunites Yuji's Squad in Cute New Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has returned, but fans will still have to wait to see the return of Yuji Itadori and company in the present. Currently following a flashback arc focusing on the likes of Gojo, Geto, and Shoko via the Hidden Inventory Arc, the second half of this latest season will feature the Shibuya Incident Arc. Before Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara make a comeback, new art has emerged from Studio MAPPA that once again sees the cursed energy wielders back to back following their time out of the spotlight.

The Shibuya Incident Arc is one of the biggest storylines in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen, and while it once again focuses on Yuji and his crew, it will also have massive implications for both Gojo and Geto. As it stands, the Hidden Inventory Arc has given fans a look into Gojo and Geto's lives before they graduated from Jujutsu Tech as the two struggle with their mission to save Riko. Despite their collective power, the pair were unable to stop the nefarious Toji, who accomplished his mission in taking Riko's life. In a surprising twist, the previous episode saw Gojo wanting to kill the "Star Children", with Geto talking him down. The anime adaptation might be a few episodes in, but there are still some major moments to come in season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen: A Yuji Reunion

Despite harboring some serious cursed energy at their disposal, Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and Gojo also have some serious fashion skills that they display on the regular. While the main series will mostly see the main shonen protagonists wearing their school uniforms, independent art will normally give them the chance to try out new styles. Jujutsu Kaisen can by stylish, but it also revels in some serious horror over the course of the series.

NEW JUJUTSU KAISEN ILLUSTRATION pic.twitter.com/DauzzabIVw — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) July 25, 2023

While Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the first film of the shonen franchise, didn't focus on Yuji Itadori, it is set to have some big ramifications for the anime's future. Introducing shonen fans to newcomer Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist who pre-dated Yuji, the movie gave anime fans a wild fight featuring the protagonist and Geto. With Geto being defeated at the end of the film and seemingly being killed by Gojo, major questions are set to be answered in the second season's future episodes.

