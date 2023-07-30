Jujutsu Kaisen Gives Fans a Look Through Gojo's Six Eyes

Jujutsu Kaisen has made it clear that Gojo Satoru is on another level. The sorcerer is incredibly strong, and when push comes to shove, there are no jujutsu wielders who can stand beside him. Right now, Sukuna is set on demolishing Gojo's reputation by ending his life in battle. And now that Jujutsu Kaisen has its new chapter out, we have been shown a special look at Gojo's most powerful weapon.

Yes, we are talking about Gojo's Six Eyes. The inherited power is incredibly rare, and Gojo has wielded it with care since he was young. Many have wondered what it would be like seeing with Six Eyes, and now we have our answer.

I guess it's the first time we are seeing Gojo's 'Six Eyes' Vision POV pic.twitter.com/Vm19uWGCke — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) July 30, 2023

As you can see above, the most recent Jujutsu Kaisen chapter is live, and it continues Gojo vs Sukuna. The sorcerers are not holding back against one another as this feud is a life-or-death one. At one point this week, we see Gojo evaluate Sukuna using Six Eyes, and we're shown the scene through his POV.

When using Six Eyes, it seems Gojo's eyesight is actually a bit blurry, but you can make out large figures for the most part. What is the most interesting is its foreground spots. In this week's chapter, Gojo sees two orbs of light while looking at Sukuna. These dots represent the curse's soul and Megumi's soul. So thanks to Gojo and his Six Eyes, we know Sukuna has not merged with Megumi entirely.

This was not the case with Gojo's last Six Eyes analysis. If you remember, we saw some of Gojo's POV during the Shibuya Incident arc. When Gojo came across Geto, he saw something was wrong with his former friend's soul, but it was one entity. Kenjaku had taken over Geto entirely since the other way dead, but Sukuna hasn't had the same luck with Megumi. So as the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga continues, we can only hope our heroes can separate the pair.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read the manga with ease right now. The entire series is up to date on the Shonen Jump app. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."