Jujutsu Kaisen Gives Yuji a New Big Brother

Jujutsu Kaisen just gave Yuji Itadori a new big brother with the newest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami's original manga series is getting ready to launch a whole new arc focused on Noritoshi Kamo's grand Culling Game plan, but before it can fully get this started it's still breaking down the final bits of fallout from the Shibuya Incident. One of the oddest developments from this arc was that the Death Painting Womb Choso had started to call Yuji Itadori his brother, and ally himself with Yuji despite Yuji being the one that killed the other two Death Paintings.

Choso seemed to explain to himself that Yuji was his younger brother because he still felt the resonance of his brothers' blood within Itadori, and it seems that thanks to Choso's help in the fallout of the Shibiya Incident that Yuji has come around with this idea as well. The newest chapter sees Yuji officially recognize Choso as his older brother, and asks the others to do the same much to Choso's delight.

Chapter 144 of the series is continuing to set the stage for the Culling Game arc, and Choso is playing a big role in helping Yuji and Megumi get some crucial information thanks to his connection to his remaining Death Painting Womb siblings. With Choso's help needed, Yuji ends up telling the others to think of the Death Painting as his older brother and this excites Choso.

Much like Aoi Todo during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, Choso had a strange flashback where he imagined Yuji happily hanging out with Choso, Eso, and Kechizu. Somewhere along the way Choso started to believe in this himself and sensed his younger brothers' blood in Yuji and even believes him to be a sort of reincarnation of them much like how Kamo can switch bodies by moving his brain back and forth.

Regardless of how it got to this point, Yuji's not foolish enough to turn away an ally at this crucial moment regardless of what Choso believes. It's not the same kind of quick friendship as he and Todo had, but it's the same kind of vibe. This does raise a question about whether or not this could be a hidden ability Yuji has (after we had seen his mother, it very well could be) but what do you think?

How do you feel about Yuji Itadori finally acknowledging Choso as his "older brother"? Do you think this could be a secret ability has? Curious to see how this pair moves forward through the Culling Game?