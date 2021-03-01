Jujutsu Kaisen Kicks Off Long Awaited Yuji v Yuta Fight

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has finally kicked off a long awaited fight between Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu! With the massive Shibuya Incident arc shaking up the world in ways that are still being revealed with each new chapter of the series, Yuji has been made a target of execution once more as he is being blamed for the the damage to the world. But the most surprising aspect of Yuji's renewed criminal status, however, is that the one who has been tasked with his execution is the main hero from Jujutsu Kaisen's prequel series, Yuta Okkotsu.

Yuji and Choso might have set their sights on clearing out as many of the roaming cursed spirits as possible following the Shibuya Incident, but the previous chapter saw them interrupted by some surprising new fighters. One of them was actually revealed to by Yuta, who had quickly pinpointed Yuji's location and prepared to fight Yuji towards the end of the previous chapter.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 140 of the series picks up immediately after this chapter and kicks off the fight between Yuji and Yuta in full. After Yuta calmly makes an explosive entrance (destroying the wall of the bridge he had lightly stepped on when he first arrived), it was clear to Yuji and Choso quite quickly that Yuta was trouble. Yuji tries to get away, but Yuta catches up immediately despite Yuji's physical speed.

Yuta notes that he intended to take out Yuji completely with his first strike and was surprised to see Yuji avoid it. Dodging and weaving around Yuta's katana swipes (which makes Yuta point out that Yuji has immense physical strength like Maki), Yuta then catches Yuji off guard by tossing a car at him. Yuta reveals to Yuji that he indeed has a massive amount of cursed energy as Yuji begins to expect after seeing his strength in action.

Yuji then quickly realizes that it's going to be hard to read Yuta's moves as his mastery of his mass of cursed energy makes each attack difficult to predict and counter. Knowing how dangerous Yuta is, Yuji prepares to fight back as the chapter comes to an end. But what did you think of this first fight between Jujutsu Kaisen's two main characters? How do you think it will end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!