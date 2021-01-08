Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Next Big Arc with New Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen is hyping the next big arc for the anime with a new trailer. The anime adaptation for Gege Akutami's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series is still currently in the midst of a special break for the holiday, but when it makes its return it will be kicking off a brand new arc for the second cour of the season. When Episode 14 of the anime premieres on January 15th, the series will be starting the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc that sees several new characters make their debut in the anime series.

To better hype the upcoming premiere of Episode 14 and the rest of the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc coming in the rest of the cour, Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted a fierce new trailer showing off some of the fights to come when the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu Tech schools come to blows. Not only that, but we also get a taste of the new opening theme for the season, "Vivid Vice" as performed by Who-ya Extended. You can check it out in the video above!

Along with the returns of Subaru Kimura as Aoi Todo, Marine Inoue as Mai Zenin, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Kasumi Miwa, the Kyoto sister school will also introduce several new faces to the anime including the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mechamaru Ultimate, Rie Kugimiya as Momo Nishimiya, Satoshi Hino as Noritoshi Kamo, and Yoko Hikasa as Utahime Iori. They'll be clashing with our main favorites.

This also means that after focusing solely on Yuji Itadori with the last half of the first cour of the season, Yuji will finally be reuniting with Megumi Fushigoro and Nobara Kugisaki. He had to work undercover and continue faking his death in order to strengthen up in time for the upcoming event, and now he'll see how his fellow teammates grew in the time that Yuji has been away.

Jujutsu Kaisen's first season had been one of the most popular releases of the Fall 2020 wave of new shows, and it's likely that the series will get even more support with the action-packed arc to come for the final few episodes of the season. But what do you think?

What did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season so far? What are you hoping to see when it comes back in 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!