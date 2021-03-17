Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases a Stolen Yuji Power

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is teasing a stolen Yuji Itadori power with its newest chapter! The current chapters of the series are exploring the immediate fallout from the chaos of the Shibuya Incident, and Yuji himself is feeling both the metaphorical and physical weight of the arc's events. While he was already punishing himself for what Sukuna did during the arc, now he's gotten some real physical punishment with the fact his execution order had been reinstated by the higher ups in the Jujutsu world. Unfortunately for Yuji, his executioner is one of the strongest fighters in the series overall, Yuta Okkotsu.

Yuji and Yuta officially crossed paths with the previous few chapters as Yuji has begun to test his strength against Yuta's overwhelming power. But it seems that some of that overwhelming power from the prequel series has made a return as Yuji's Divergent Fist ability seems to have been stolen and copied through the fight between the two of them as by the looks of the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's original manga series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 142 of the series reveals a pretty dire update as it's revealed that Yuta's attack on Yuji seems to have been successful. Yuji is no longer moving when we see him towards the end of the chapter, but the real reveal comes when Yuta saves Naoya from Choso. He hits Choso in the face, and while it's tough to see the punch in action, it's clear that Choso is struck multiple times.

The real clue here, however, is that Yuta's hand is covered in cursed energy rather than his entire body was in the previous chapter. This coupled with the hits to Choso's face implies that Yuta had used the Divergent Fist after seeing Yuji use it in their fight. Thanks to Rika's help (something the series still has to explain), it seems Yuta has kept this ability from the prequel series.

In the prequel, it's revealed that along with Yuta's overwhelming cursed energy power at base level, his partnership with the cursed spirit Rika allows him to copy the abilities of others. It's usually a weaker version of that original technique, but it's something that also might have changed in the year that he has been active as a special-grade sorcerer.

This isn't confirming Yuta has copied Divergent Fist, but given what we know about Yuta (and the fact he's now compensating for his lack of katana), it is likely. But what do you think? Has Yuta copied Yuji's Divergent Fist? Is this a technique he's going to use more often? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!