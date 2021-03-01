Jujutsu Kaisen Explains the Big Difference Between Yuji and Yuta

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's newest chapter explained the big difference between Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu! After first making his appearance in the official prequel before the events of the main Jujutsu Kaisen series, Yuta Okkotsu has finally made his big return to the franchise with the newest arc of Gege Akutami's original manga. Fans have been privy to a few hints of Yuta's immense power over the course of the series as not only was it confirmed that the fighter is a special grade Jujutsu Sorcerer, but that he was held in the same kind of high regard as fighters like Satoru Gojo.

Though we have seen much of Yuji Itadori's strength grow over the course of the series, the newest chapter has finally tested the strength of the franchise's two main protagonists as they have finally come to fight. With their first exchange of blows, the series also further explains the differences between their two types of strengths as one is mostly physical and the other is based in cursed energy.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 140 of the series picks up from the previous cliffhanger that saw Yuta appear before Yuji in the attempt to execute him following the events of the Shibuya Incident, and it's immediately clear just how far out of Yuji's depth that Yuta's power is. The two of them surprise one another in their first confrontation as their skills seem to perfectly counter one another as they size one another up. But it's here that Yuji confirms what fans had expected.

Yuji confirms what fans had guessed in that his power is basically the exact opposite of Yuta's. Yuji notes that while Yuta does not have much "power" he has an immense amount of cursed energy (which was first noted in the original prequel series). Even outright stating that Yuta is the opposite, Yuji figures out that Yuji compensates for his lack of direct strength by constantly reinforcing himself with that mass of cursed energy.

This makes Yuta a deadly fighter as his constant flow of energy makes his attacks hard to predict as it flows through his entire body and katana. Yuta has more base cursed energy than Satoru Gojo, but has mastered its management in the year since he enrolled in Jujutsu Tech. But what did you think of the start of this fight between Jujutsu Kaisen's two big heroes?

How did you feel about Yuji's and Yuta's assessments of each other's strength? Who do you think has a better chance of winning this fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!