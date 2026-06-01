Jujutsu Kaisen’s Latest Film Shares Disappointing Streaming Details Ahead of Season 4

In May last year, Jujutsu Kaisen returned to premiere the fan-favorite arc in theaters as a compilation film. The Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc, known as Gojo’s Past Arc in the manga, is one of the most famous in the entire story. The arc gained immense popularity after it was adapted in the first five episodes of the anime’s Season 2. The story is set 12 years in the past, following the high school years of Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer in the modern era. During that time, instead of being known as the strongest, Gojo preferred to work with Suguru Geto. They were the only two young special-grade sorcerers at the school known as the strongest duo. However, their lives turned upside down when a major tragedy took place, strengthening his resolve to reform the Jujutsu society. Shortly after its Japanese release, the film premiered in U.S. theaters. Following the film’s release, the anime aired the highly anticipated Season 3, which kicks off the Culling Game Arc.

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As fans await the anime’s return, the official website confirms the special theatrical version of the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc is streaming on Japanese services such as Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and more. A global streaming release might take longer than expected, especially since it’s been quite a while since the film was out. While the film follows the main story from the second season, it also includes a few original illustrations and frames that weren’t featured before.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc Will Always Be Loved Among Fans

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is known for its action-packed arcs with fast pacing and high stakes, which often sideline character interactions and fun moments. Compared to the Shibuya Incident and Culling Game Arcs, the flashback arc focuses more on character growth and development than on thrilling battles. Gojo is one of the most popular anime characters in recent years, and fans have always loved almost every scene he appears in.

An arc focusing on his teenage years naturally grabbed a lot of attention, especially since it highlighted his struggles as the strongest sorcerer alive. Additionally, Gojo and Suguru Geto’s friendship and separation were revealed in the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but it wasn’t explained until the second season. Their friendship is tragic as they were forced to take separate paths in life once their carefree youthful days were ruined to the point where everything went wrong.

Beneath its cheerful spring atmosphere, the flashback arc highlights the brutality of the Jujutsu society and the impact it has on the younger generation as they are unable to bear the burden. The anime further elevated the beauty of the story through subtle details added in the storyboard that highlight the complexity of the characters and their struggles. It also serves as a means to shed more light on the reason behind Geto’s actions in the prequel film before he died at the hands of his best friend.

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