Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s Finale is Teasing a New Ultra Instinct Goku Transformation

The end is nigh for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, as the third entry of what many consider to be the greatest Dragon Ball video game franchise is set to arrive in 2027. Luckily, before the long-running brawler comes to a close, Xenoverse still has one last surprise for fans before it takes a well-deserved bow. The upcoming “Future Saga Chapter 4” is promising to be the final “DLC” for the game, and with it, it seems as though Goku will once again be receiving a transformation never before seen in the canon universe. Ready or not, Ultra Instinct is preparing to go through another big change this month.

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On July 8th, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will release “Future Saga Chapter 4” as the final DLC for the video game. Even with Xenoverse 2 bringing its story to an end, it appears as though it is going out in a grand fashion. Not only are we getting a new form of Ultra Instinct for this last hoorah, but the villainous Fuu appears to be receiving a final transformation of his own. Luckily, Goku isn’t the only one that will be fighting against the demon scientist, as the new trailer also highlights that the likes of Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast are backing Son up. On top of this final battle, the new trailer might also bring a tear to your eye if you’ve stuck with the game that has been chugging along for almost a decade.

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Ultra Instinct’s Bright Future

Toei Animation

While this new form that appears to give Goku’s Ultra Instinct transformation a new coat of paint has yet to be titled, it will be in good company in Dragon Ball’s future. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has been confirmed to be the next big new anime arc for the television series, seeing Goku and Vegeta taking on a wildly powerful new threat in the sorcerer Moro. In an effort to defeat the energy-absorbing antagonist, Goku will have to give himself some serious upgrades, and without venturing into spoiler territory, Ultra Instinct will see some major changes as a result. Toei Animation has yet to confirm when we will see this new chapter arrive, though it’s a safe bet that the Galactic Patrol won’t be hitting the screen this year.

Even with Galactic Patrol set to arrive past 2026, Dragon Ball fans still have a major anime project to look forward to. Toei will be remaking the events of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods into a mini-series titled “Dragon Ball Super: Beerus.” With the production studio also hinting at remaking the Resurrection of F as well, Toei is all-in when it comes to the shonen universe.

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