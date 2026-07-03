Netflix Is Officially Losing One of The Greatest Shonen Jump Classics 28 Years After Its Debut

With the anime industry growing in massive popularity across the globe, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it’s already one of the mainstream media forms. Each month, the streaming giant Netflix finds all kinds of unique films and series for viewers to enjoy, including anime. 2026 is one of the most exciting years for anime fans, with some of the biggest new releases including Love Through a Prism, Cosmic Princess Kaguya, and more. Apart from adding original anime, the platform also brings back some of the most beloved classics of all time. However, not all of them are meant to stay; this includes a beloved show such as Yu-Gi-Oh.

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This classic anime is based on a Weekly Shonen Jump manga written and illustrated by Kazuki Takahashi. Having previously been removed and added to the platform again, Yu-Gi-Oh has had a rocky streaming history. Unfortunately, What’s on Netflix confirms that the anime will be removed from the platform once again on August 1st, 2026. Only the first season of the anime was streaming on the platform, and even that won’t be available anymore.

What Is Yu-Gi-Oh About?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The story centers around Yuugi Mutou, who often becomes the target of bullies. While his childhood friend Anzu Mazaki always helps him out, Yuugi refuses to depend on her forever. Not to mention that Katsuya Junochi, who often invites trouble for him, doesn’t really seem to be a bad person either. However, what Yuugi truly wants is a friend who would understand him. He finds small comfort in his Millennium Puzzle, an ancient Egyptian artifact from his grandfather’s shop.

Believing he can make his wish come true after solving a puzzle, the boy unleashes a new personality within him. The soul of the King of Games is dark, twisted, and also reliable, which just happens to be the opposite of Yuugi’s personality. Dubbed Yami Yuugi, the protagonist uses the new personality to force the opponents into a Shadow Game where the loser will have a taste of darkness that’s buried deep in their hearts.

Why Is Yu-Gi-Oh Being Removed From Netflix?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

While Netflix almost never announces the reason behind these sudden removals, the main reason any series ends up leaving the platform is that the licensing deals expire. Oftentimes, Netflix just wants to cut costs and remove less-popular titles to manage costs, which also helps the platform maintain the library size. While there’s always a chance that the license can be renewed, there’s no way of knowing if and when a certain series will return.

In Yu-Gi-Oh‘s case, the anime has always been a beloved classic, but it didn’t stand the test of time, and beginners just aren’t interested in watching it. Not to mention that the steady decline in popularity also cost the series its accessibility, and it’s impossible to stream the full series legally in the USA. While there’s always a chance the anime will return on the platform, it might not add all the episodes at all.

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