Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares New Gojo & Geto Art Ahead of New Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen is returning to theaters with a new movie later this Summer, and the creator behind it all has shared some cute new art of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto to help celebrate its upcoming premiere. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is now in the works for a release in the future, but fans will still get more of the anime to enjoy this year. Because while the next season has yet to confirm its release window or date as of the time of this publication, the franchise is coming to theaters with a new movie showing off one of the anime’s best arcs so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to theaters with a new compiled version of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs seen in the second season of the anime, and series creator Gege Akutami has been returning to celebrate the series with all sorts of new sketches for the main duo at the center of it all. This is the case for his newest batch of fun sketches that include not only cute new takes on Gojo and Geto, but new takes on Shoko Ieiri and and Toji Fushiguro. Check it out below as spotted by @Go_Jover on X.

NEW GOJO GETO TOJI SHOKO CHIBI ART BY GEGE AKUTAMI!!! #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/mZXaAOx4Pl — Myamura (@Go_Jover) May 16, 2025

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen’s New Movie Come Out?

JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie will first be coming to theaters across Japan on May 30th, and GKIDS will be officially releasing the new film in theaters in the United States and Canada on July 16th. The new release will feature both Japanese and English dubbed audio options, and an all-new acoustic version of Tatsuya Kitani’s “Where Our Blue Is,” which was first heard as the opening theme for the arc during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. It’s a new take on the arc seen in the TV anime, but has been promising some new materials during its debut in Japan.

GKIDS begins to tease JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie as such, “Before they were enemies, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were high school classmates and friends. The two powerful sorcerers are tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, a student who has been designated to be sacrificed as the Star Plasma Vessel, until she can fulfill her duty.” As teased by the synopsis, the film will be a new take on the arc first seen in the anime’s second season.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s New Movie Is a Big Deal

GKIDS continues to tease what to expect from the new movie as such, “Pursued by a religious cult and other curse users, they are the only sorcerers capable of carrying out such a difficult task – but this mission will set their destinies, and challenge the two sorcerers in ways unimaginable. The beloved and deeply emotional ‘Hidden Inventory / Premature Death’ arc from the global phenomenon JUJUTSU KAISEN returns to the big screen, reaching all new heights for fans and newcomers alike.”

JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie is going to be the only new Jujutsu Kaisen anime release fans will likely get to see this year as the third season seems to be quite a ways off. The third season is now in the works, and will be taking on the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series. It’s yet to be announced when the new season will hit, and we likely won’t get any real looks at it until next year. If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened in Jujutsu Kaisen so far, you can now check it out on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll in the meantime.