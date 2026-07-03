23 Years Later, Legendary Creator’s Most Underrated Series Confirms New Physical Release Ahead of Anime Debut

Anime Expo 2026 is currently ongoing as anime and manga fans from all over the world get exciting new updates on upcoming projects and releases. During this year’s convention, Kodansha USA held a panel to announce its exciting range of upcoming English releases. The list was later shared by the official website of Crunchyroll, which confirms that the underrated manga, Historie, will finally release its first-ever English volume in Spring 2027. Written and illustrated by the legendary creator Hitoshi Iwaaki, the manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine in 2003. Iwaaki is one of the most renowned manga creators of all time, best known for his all-time classic, Parasyte. However, while Historie has a decent enough fan base in Japan, it’s still struggling to gain recognition in the West.

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Luckily, an anime adaptation by LINDENFILMS was announced in January this year, which is expected to boost the series’ popularity. Thanks to the hype around the upcoming anime, the manga is finally getting its English release. So far, only the first volume has confirmed a release window, but we can expect more updates in a few months. Links to pre-order the volume will be available in a few weeks or months when the exact release date has been confirmed.

What Is Historie About?

Image Courtesy of LINDENFILMS

This historical story is set in mid-14th century BC Greece, following a fictionalized account of Eumenes. He later became known throughout the world as the secretary and general of Alexander the Great. While Alexander is famous for being one of the greatest military commanders in history, the story follows a fictionalized version of his right-hand man. Eumenes was born into a wealthy family in the city-state of Cardia but lost everything in life after being falsely accused of causing his adoptive father’s death.

Not long after being sentenced to enslavement, he escaped the horrible life and embarked on a journey to find a new place in the world. Thanks to his intellect and skills in warfare, he became known far and wide for his genius. He traveled great distances and overcame countless obstacles while also befriending many influential figures of the time.

Historie Remains One of The Most Underrated Classics of The 2000s

Image Courtesy of LIDENFILMS

What truly sets this series apart is how it follows a realistic yet fictional story of a forgotten historical figure. Even now, much about Eumenes’ past is a mystery, which is why Iwaaki took creative liberty to tell his version of the past. Apart from Iwaaki’s exceptional art style, the captivating story makes it one of the best series of all time. The manga was awarded the 14th Japan Media Arts Festival Grand Prize in the Manga Division in 2010, and two years later, it won the Grand Prize at the Osamu Tezuka Culture Prize.

Additionally, since August 2024, the manga chapters have been published digitally in English by Kodansha and are available to read on the official K Manga app. The volumes will finally be available in print and digital starting next year.

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