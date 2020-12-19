One Piece, My Hero Academia, and More Debut Special Jump Festa Artwork

By Evan Valentine

Jump Festa takes the opportunity to dive into some major announcements for some of the biggest Shonen franchises that are running today in both the mediums of manga and anime, and a number of creators have drawn some stellar art to celebrate the occasion with the likes of My Hero Academia, One Piece, and more! A variety of Twitter users shared some of this original artwork that the mangaka have shared to celebrate the arrival of the Shonen convention, hinting at big announcements for some of the beloved anime franchises that have become household names!

Which is your favorite art work featured here for Jump Festa 2021? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen franchises!

One Piece

prevnext

Chainsaw Man

prevnext

Black Clover

prevnext

Spy X Family

prevnext

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

prevnext

My Hero Academia

prevnext

Dragon Ball Super

prevnext

Jujutsu Kaisen

prev
Start the Conversation

of