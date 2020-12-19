One Piece, My Hero Academia, and More Debut Special Jump Festa Artwork

Jump Festa takes the opportunity to dive into some major announcements for some of the biggest Shonen franchises that are running today in both the mediums of manga and anime, and a number of creators have drawn some stellar art to celebrate the occasion with the likes of My Hero Academia, One Piece, and more! A variety of Twitter users shared some of this original artwork that the mangaka have shared to celebrate the arrival of the Shonen convention, hinting at big announcements for some of the beloved anime franchises that have become household names!

