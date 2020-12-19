One Piece, My Hero Academia, and More Debut Special Jump Festa Artwork
Jump Festa takes the opportunity to dive into some major announcements for some of the biggest Shonen franchises that are running today in both the mediums of manga and anime, and a number of creators have drawn some stellar art to celebrate the occasion with the likes of My Hero Academia, One Piece, and more! A variety of Twitter users shared some of this original artwork that the mangaka have shared to celebrate the arrival of the Shonen convention, hinting at big announcements for some of the beloved anime franchises that have become household names!
Which is your favorite art work featured here for Jump Festa 2021? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen franchises!
One Piece
Eiichiro Oda's welcome note cum signature for the JUMP FESTA 2021. pic.twitter.com/7JdDbXy5IX— ワノ国 |🌊🗻🌸⛩️🏴☠️ (@NoxDRaz) December 18, 2020
Chainsaw Man
Tatsuki Fujimoto’s illustration for Jump Festa Online 2021 for Chainsaw Man via Jump Festa app. pic.twitter.com/xEjSHPCSvI— Chainsaw Man (@chainsawmannews) December 18, 2020
Black Clover
Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover illustration for Jump Festa Online 2021 pic.twitter.com/rj7ja6lazO— YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 18, 2020
Spy X Family
Spy x Family illustration for Jump Festa 2021 pic.twitter.com/71I1AytyoE— SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) December 18, 2020
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Boruto sketch by Mike Ikemoto for Jump Festa 2021! pic.twitter.com/ukYR8JNiVi— Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Fan Page (@BorutoPage) December 18, 2020
My Hero Academia
Horikoshi’s special illustration for Jump Festa 2021! pic.twitter.com/Va5FmBE0Tw— Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) December 18, 2020
Dragon Ball Super
Toyotaro's Illustration for Jump Festa 2021: Mastered UI Goku and Moro pic.twitter.com/bmCytfYZOu— SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) December 18, 2020
Jujutsu Kaisen
For those who have download Jumpfesta 2021 Online app, do wander around— Jujutsu Trivia (@JujutsuTrivia) December 19, 2020
You'll find many tidbits of WSJ here and there
Including this new drawing from Akutami-sensei for Jumpfesta 2021#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/ZjmbByD7ar