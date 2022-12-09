Junji Ito's Maniac Unveils New Creepy Poster

Horror in anime hasn't had a heavy hand in the industry over the course of the medium's history, though there has been one name that has stood above many others when it comes to sending shivers down the spines of manga readers. Junji Ito is widely regarded as a master of horror, creating some of the most chilling stories over his long career. With a new anime adaptation set to bring around twenty of his stories to the small screen, a new poster has landed for Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre.

On top of releasing this new poster that features quite a terrifying scene, Netflix also took the opportunity to confirm the twenty horrific segments that will populate this series set to arrive this January, including:

"The Strange Hikizuri Siblings"

"The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel"

"Ice Cream Bus"

"Hanging Balloon"

"Four x Four Walls"

"The Sandman's Lair"

"Intruder"

"Long Hair in the Attic"

"Mold"

"Library Vision"

"Tomb Town"

"Layers of Terror"

"The Thing that Drifted Ashore"

"Tomie・Photo"

"Unendurable Labyrinth"

"The Bully"

"Alley"

"Headless Statue"

"Whispering Woman"

"Soichi's Beloved Pet"

Junji Ito's Headless Crew

Netflix Anime's Official Twitter Account shared a new look at the upcoming anthology series that will arrive on the streaming service on January 19th, with "The Strange Hikizuri Siblings" being the focus of this skin-crawling new image that features a family where the members all are missing an important part of their bodies:

Lots of fresh news from Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. First off, some creepy new key art from "The Strange Hikizuri Siblings"! pic.twitter.com/VbXGnY7hus — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 9, 2022

Maniac isn't the only Junji Ito adaptation that is currently in the works, as Toonami is continuing work on the highly anticipated series, Uzumaki. Unlike the upcoming Netflix series, Uzumaki isn't quite an anthology as it focuses on one story that is taking place in a remote mountain town, though rest assured, the scares that take place in this creepy tale are fast and frequent as Ito decided to incorporate a spine-chilling obsession with spirals in the story. While Uzumaki has been delayed a number of times due to the coronavirus pandemic, the animation released has fans more than happy to wait as many agree it has done the impossible in capturing Ito's dynamic style.

What do you think of this creepy new poster? Which Junji Ito story do you want to see adapted into an anime?