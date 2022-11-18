Junji Ito's Maniac Confirms Five New Spine-Chilling Stories

Junji Ito surpasses the definition of "scary" with his horror stories that he's unleashed over the years introducing readers to the creepiest creatures ever printed on the page. With Adult Swim still working on an anime adaptation of his most popular series, Uzumaki, Netflix appears to be beating the Cartoon Network programming block to the punch by releasing a new anthology series in Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Now, a new clip not only shows us more of Tomie but confirms five new stories that will arrive in January of next year.

The additional stories that will be hitting this anthology series include "The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel", "Mold", "Layers of Fear", "The Thing That Drifted Ashore", and "Back Alley". To give a brief summary of each story, "The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel" focuses on a group of children exploring the titular tunnel and finding more supernatural threats than they had bargained forin a grotesque gathering of ghoulish ghosts. In "Mold", a young man is given a "fixer upper" of a house that is covered in mold, but said mold isn't easily eradicated. "Layers of Fear" is one of Ito's most grotesque works, focusing on a mysterious find by archaeologists. "The Thing That Drifted Ashore" sees a mysterious, giant organism drift to shore on a beach, wherein the behemoth is holding a dark secret inside its belly. Finally, "Back Alley" sees a young man discover some horrifying imprints on an alleyway adjacent to his home.

Junji Ito Macabre Tales

Netflix shared the new clip via its Official Anime Youtube Channel, giving us a look at the story focused on the mysterious Tomie, the character that has become a de facto mascot of Junji Ito over the years as the succubus has been given more than a few live-action films in Japan:

Set to arrive next January, this anthology story will also house creepy tales that follow an Ice Cream Truck, creepy "Hanging Balloons", and more ghosts and ghouls from the master of horror. With Ito's career spanning decades and housing dozens of campfire stories, there will be plenty left to adapt if this Netflix original series receives a second season.

What has been your favorite Junji Ito story to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.