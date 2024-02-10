Junji Ito To Bring Back Tomie This Spring

The manga master of horror is weaving a new story focusing on what might be his most popular creation.

Junji Ito has been creating some of the scariest manga stories for decades. While his creepy campfire stories have often taken the opportunity to venture into new territory with new characters in their pages, there have been some characters that have made return appearances. Tomie is one such character who has terrorized innocent victims for years, and it looks like the master of horror is bringing her back once again in 2024. Considering the horror that Tomie has wrought in the past, it will be interesting to see what Ito has in store for her in the future.

Tomie hasn't just been one of Junji Ito's most popular characters, but she was also one of the first horror creations of the master of horror. First appearing in 1987, the succubus has been enthralling men thanks to her supernatural powers for decades. On top of making quite a few manga appearances, Tomie also hit the small screen via the anime series Junji Ito Collection and Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre. The supernatural succubus also received live-action adaptations in the form of a television series in Japan, along with a staggering nine feature-length films.

(Photo: Studio Deen)

Tomie's Return is Nigh

Junji Ito will bring back the supernatural succubus this April in the upcoming issue of the manga publication Nemuki+. Titled "Tomie Control", the details regarding what this story will be about remain a mystery. Despite creating manga for decades, Ito is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

While Tomie has had quite a few live-action adaptations, there was a previous television series in North America that fell to the wayside involving the horror character. The now-defunct streaming service, Quibi, had originally planned to create a new live-action series focusing on the Junji Ito creation. Unfortunately, when Quibi closed its doors, so did the horror series as any plans on bringing Tomie to North America.

When it comes to Junji Ito's future, anime fans are continuing to await the arrival of Adult Swim's Uzumaki. The highly anticipated adaptation has been delayed, and despite the fact that a release date hasn't been revealed, horror fans wait with bated breath for the series that might just capture Ito's art style perfectly.

Is Tomie your favorite character to spawn from the brain of Junji Ito? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.

Via Manga Mogura RE