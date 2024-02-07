Hypland Hypes Junji Ito Crossover

When it comes to horror in the anime world, you'd be hard-pressed to think of a scarier artist than Junji Ito. Forging creepy campfire stories such as Uzumaki, Gyo, The Hanging Balloons, and too many tales to count, Ito has received several anime adaptations, and live-action adaptations, in the past. Now, the fashion producers at Hypland are hyping a scary crossover that will use Ito's designs for a new line of attire that should create some spine-tingling imagery.

Junji Ito has been creating creepy manga stories for decades, with the artist's style routinely blending the mundane with monstrosities that are almost impossible to comprehend. On the anime front, anthology series such as The Junji Ito Collection and Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre adapted quite a few stories from Ito's ever-expanding resume. One of Ito's creepiest stories, Gyo, was brought to the anime world as a feature-length film by none other than Ufotable, the production studio responsible for Demon Slayer. While the status of Adult Swim's Uzumaki remains a mystery, it remains highly anticipated as many Junji Ito fans believe that the series has been able to capture the horror artist's unique style.

Junji Ito x Hypland Teaser

Hypland's Official Social Media Account dropped the news that a crossover between the company and Junji Ito was in the works. Unfortunately, little else is known about the creepy meeting of worlds, though considering Ito's ghastly designs, there'll be some striking items that emerge as a result of this. Hypland is well known for its anime crossovers in the past, creating lines for franchises including Dragon Ball, Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, and many more.

Hypland x Junji Ito coming soon! pic.twitter.com/N3LSwL1yI6 — HYPLAND (@hypland) February 7, 2024

Aside from anime adaptations, Junji Ito's past works have received quite a few live-action adaptations. Uzumaki received its own movie and the Ito character, Tomie, received a handful of live-action movies in Japan. In the future, Ito is teaming up with Fangoria Studios to create new live-action movies focusing on some of his creepiest stories, with the first being "Bloodsucking Darkness". The original story features a creepy new take on vampires that certainly lives up to its name.

