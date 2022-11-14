Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Hidden Adventure Clip Showcases a "Wild Ride" (Exclusive)

In addition to thriving in live-action movies, the Jurassic franchise has courted a whole new generation of fans thanks to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, a family-friendly animated series that has aired on Netflix. While the final season of the series already debuted this past summer, Camp Cretaceous has one more adventure in store in the form of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Hidden Adventure, an interactive special premiering on Netflix this week. In celebration of Hidden Adventure's premiere, DreamWorks Animation Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from the special, which takes its ragtag group of campers on a wild ride.

Hidden Adventure follows a standalone interactive adventure in which the campers, desperate for food, work together to find a hidden stockpile. They must risk everything to uncover clues in search of its location, ultimately exposing previously unknown secrets of Isla Nublar.

What is Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous about?

Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, who must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island. From DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, alongside executive producers and showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley.

Camp Cretaceous' finale jumped forward in time several years, depicting the campers as young adults — and still close friends, even after the tumultuous events of the island. As Kreamer told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year, that ending was planned for quite a while.

"To be honest, the last shot of Darius there seeing a dinosaur — when we started developing the show early on is right when Fallen Kingdom had come out," Kreamer explained. "And maybe before we even started writing other scripts, other than the pilot, that was shot I had in head as far as where we want to go to. But I didn't know how we were going to there, because these movies are two, three years apart. So, as we started getting closer to it, the idea of a time jump was the only thing that kind of made sense. But also you want to see, as we close this chapter of these six kids who are probably more equipped to be around dinosaurs than anyone in the world, what that looks like."

"And I think most importantly — look, we've really put these kids through it every season and every episode," Kreamer continued. "And I think as a writing staff, we went, 'Boy, we got to give these kids a happy ending.' There were definitely some discussions of not [doing that], but I think we did the right thing and just wanted them to at least relax for a little bit. So that's where we ended up."

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Hidden Adventure will debut on Netflix on Tuesday, November 15th.