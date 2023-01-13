Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland Issues Statement on Domestic Violence Charges Via Attorney

Earlier today came the news that Rick and Morty co-creator and star Justin Roiland has been charged with a felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and another felony count for false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit. The news was stunning to fans of the hit series not only because of how sudden it was, but because the charges stem from an incident that occurred nearly three years ago. Roiland plead not guilty to the charges then but now faces a trial that could begun this spring. Now the Primetime Emmy winner has released a statement on the matter.

T. Edward Welbourn, Roiland's attorney, released the following statement to EW: "It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."

NBC News first shared the news of the charges against Roiland, which steam from a criminal complaint filed in May of 2020. According to that report, the alleged victim, known only as Jane Doe, is said to have been dating Roiland at the time of the incident, and had been granted a protective order against him. Roiland was ordered to remain 100 feet from the alleged victim and refrain from contacting them in any way. This order lasts through October 2023, with another hearing scheduled to begin in April of this year.

Roiland was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020, pleading not guilty to both felony charges in October of that year. Further details on the incident have not been released as the potential for a trial looms.

In addition to co-creating Rick and Morty and providing the voice for its two lead characters, Roiland is known to animation fans for also being the co-creator of Hulu's Solar Opposites and the recent release Koala Man. He also is notable for having voiced the Earl of Lemongrab on Adventure Time and creating his own video game studio, Squanch Games.