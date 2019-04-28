Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Film Shares New Trailer

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress was an original anime series from the same studio behind Attack on Titan, so fans have been hoping the series would return in some way ever since it ended back in 2016. Luckily fans will soon get their wish as the franchise will be returning with a brand new film taking place after the events of the original series. Now that the film is so close to its release in Japan, fans have gotten another good look.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato is currently scheduled for a release May 10th in Japan, and now fans have gotten a new trailer for the upcoming film that teases much of the action to look forward to.

The Battle of Unato will be a completely original story taking place after the original series. Tetsuro Araki returns to direct the new film, and though much of the plot is being kept under wraps Araki describes the sequel film as a “middle chapter” focusing on Mumei. The film will be simultaneously releasing on Netflix and Amazon Video in Japan alongside its theatrical release too.

Araki also wrote its script, Ichiro Okouuchi (creator of Code Geass) is handling the organization, Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan) will be composing the music, and Haruhiko Mikimoto (Gunbuster) will handle character designs. Returning voice cast members include Tasuku Hatanaka as Ikoma, Sayaka Senbongi as Mumei, Maaya Uchida as Ayame, Toshiki Masuda as Kurusu, Kanae Oki as Kajika, Mariya Ise as Yukina, Ryota Ohsaka as Sukari, and Kensuke Satou as Kibito.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is an original anime series produced by Wit Studio, directed by Tetsuro Araki, written by Ichiro Okouchi, with music composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, and character designs by Haruhiko Minimoto. The series takes place during the industrial revolution when a virus infects humans and turns them into Kabane, undead creatures that cannot be defeated unless struck in their giant glowing heart, which is usually protected by a layer of metal and lead.

The series follows a young engineer named Ikoma who tries to use his anti-Kabane tech to help defeat Kabane who have hijacked a train, but unfortunately fails and is infected himself. The subsequent infection turns him into a human and Kabane hybrid, and he, the mysterious Mumei (another human and Kabane hybrid), and some survivors board a train known as the “Iron Fortress” in the desperate search to find a new safe place to live.

