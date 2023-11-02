Kadokawa Is Creating Its Own Anime Studio

When it comes to anime, the industry's old rules no longer apply. The medium has grown bounds in the past decade, and these days, technology has made anime bigger than ever. It seems everyone wants a piece of the industry as such, and a new report has just confirmed Kadokawa is eager to expand its own reach by founding an anime production studio.

Yes, you read that right. The popular publishing firm is looking to open an anime studio, and it will be fully owned by the Kadokawa Corporation.

The information comes from Animation Business Japan as the publication poured through a new report posted by Kadokawa. As it turns out, the publisher has confirmed its intent to "create their own fully-owned animation studio." This decision is a fairly natural one given Kadokawa's current presence in the anime world.

After all, the business is plugged into anime in several ways already. The publisher has overseen a number of original stories which have been given anime adaptations. From anime licensing to home video sales, Kadokawa does it all. In the past, it has helped distribute and/or oversee IPs like Sword Art Online, Mushoku Tensei, and more. The company has even taken its anime interest global by acquiring Anime News Network as part of its Kadokawa World Entertainment branch. So with its cross media reach, it is no surprise to hear about Kadokawa's intentions to produce anime itself.

As for its upcoming industry plans, Kadokawa has shone a little light on its production goals. Animation Business Japan says Kadokawa is interested in producing longer shows. This could be done by creasing single seasons with more episodes or by approving multiple seasons for a show from the outset. We will have to see whether this goal pans out in the long run. But for now, it seems Kadokawa is moving full speed ahead with its new anime project.

What do you make of this latest anime industry update?