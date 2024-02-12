Kagurabachi Intros a New Character After Zenitsu's Own Heart

Kagurabachi's manga is now in the starting phase of its next major arc, and the latest chapters of the series has introduced fans to a character not unlike Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! Takeru Hokazono's original manga series has been a massive hit before the first chapter even hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and that success is continuing to reach new heights with the first volume of the manga hitting shelves in Japan. As the manga shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, Kagurabachi has started its third major arc.

Kagurabachi has kicked off Chihiro Rokuhira's next major hunt for an Enchanted Blade, and it's led him to a mysterious underground auction held by the very distinguished Sazanami family of sorcerers. While tearing through a group of goons in order to get more information about where to find this auction, he ends up crossing paths with a member of the Sazanami family who seems to be much different than expected, Hakuri Sazanami. As the two have started working together, he's going to be an interesting ally to Chihiro.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Kagurabachi: Who Is Hakuri Sazanami?

Kagurabachi Chapter 19 introduces Hakuri as someone who's lost his family and was fighting for a reason to go on, but was inspired watching the Enchanted Blade clash between Chihiro and Sojo in the previous arc. Inspired to be a hero like the samurai he witnessed, he tried to stop a girl from being kidnapped before being beaten up for it due to having no real sorcery or strength of his own. Soon enough, Chihiro saves him and Hakuri then asks to stick with him asking for his help.

Chapter 20 then takes this a step forward as Chihiro realizes that Hakuri has the information he needs in order to get to the Rakuzaichi Auction. Hakuri explains that the Sazanami family disowned him for having no talent for sorcery, and after seeing what's sold at the auction, he wants to destroy the entire event. The two realize their interests align, and when Hiyuki arrives and starts to attack, Hakuri takes a hit meant for Chihiro.

It seems that their bond could grow even further as the manga continues, but how are you feeling about Hakuri's introduction so far?