Kagurabachi Kicks Off Third Arc With Chapter 19

Kagurabachi has kicked off its third major arc with Chapter 19 of the manga series! Takeru Hokazono's original manga series has been a massive hit with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine even before the first chapter had released, and that success has continued months after the series has been running. As the manga prepares to enter its next major arc, it's also showing no signs of slowing down as Chirhiro Rokuhira is already locked in on his next major hunt for the remaining Enchanted Blades. But as the manga continues, he also has a major target on his back.

Kagurabachi officially brought the Vs. Sojo arc to an end with the end of Chirhiro and Sojo's fight in the previous chapter, and it already laid the groundwork for what's coming next as the Kamunabi have targeted him and his Enchanted Blade. With Chihiro taking an active role in starting the hunt for the next blade once more, the newest chapter of the series has kicked off the third arc of the series and started to set the stage for what's to come in the future of the series.

Kagurabachi Starts New Arc With Chapter 19

Kagurabachi Chapter 19 starts off eighteen days after the fight with Sojo, and Chihiro has fully recovered and back on the mission. He finds out that Sojo was only being used as a puppet by someone else in the shadows, and thus needs to find out what happened at the auction where Sojo put up the Shinuchi. Chihiro needs to get it before it's auction, and thus needs to make contact with the powerful Sazanami Family, a clan of sorcerers that operates its auctions in the shadows.

Attacking a base of some kidnappers, he actually comes across a member of this family, Hakuri Sazanami, who was revealed in the chapter to have been inspired by Chihiro after witnessing his fight against Sojo in the previous arc. Now it's just a matter of seeing how Chihiro's newest connection brings him closer to this mysterious auction and where this new arc takes the manga and its fights next.

