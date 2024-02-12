Kagurabachi Earns Big Thanks From One of Japan's Top Swordsmen

Kagurabachi has had one of the most popular debuts for a new manga series in recent years, and one of Japan's top swordsmiths has shared their endorsement of the new manga too! Takeru Hokazono's new series was a massive hit before it even released a first chapter with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and that success has only continued with each new chapter of the manga that has been dropped since. With the manga's first volume hitting shelves across Japan this month, it's started to get even more support as all kinds of fans, big and small.

Kagurabachi's first volume has gone on to wild success in its own right as fans across the world are trying their best to get their hands on it despite only being released in Japan (and has led to it being reprinted after only a few days of being available for purchase). And it turns out those also include a notable swordsmith like Akihira Kawasaki, who Hokazono had spent time with to prepare for the manga's visions of swordsmiths. Sharing their thanks to Twitter, it's a big endorsement for the manga!

How to Read Kagurabachi Manga

Kagurabachi is now in the starting phase of its next major arc (the third in the series overall) and isn't showing any signs of slowing down so far. As fans had been wondering if the series would be axed early in its run, it at least seems like the manga will be sticking around for a bit longer. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can find Kagurabachi's manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service. As for what to expect from the popular manga series, Shueisha teases Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi as such:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

How are you liking Kagurabachi's manga so far? What have been your favorite moments? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!