Kagurabachi Is Exceeding Expectations of One Shonen Jump Editor

It looks like Kagurabachi israising the bar for manga. Last year, the supernatural shonen series debuted to intense hype, and the manga has yet to hit a lull. Now, Kagurabachi volume one has stepped forward in Japan, and its impressive sales have earned the attention of Shihei Lin, one of the deputy editor-in-chiefs at Shonen Jump.

Taking to X (Twitter), the executive addressed the recent launch of Kagurabachi volume one in Japan. The manga managed to sell out quickly in stores and on digital storefronts like Amazon. Reports have confirmed reprints for Kagurabachi are on the way, and after looking into the manga’s popularity online, Lin admitted Kagurabachi marked a new age for manga.

“Last week, the first volume of Weekly Shonen Jump’s Kagurabachi was released, and I decided to take a look at the hashtag #Bachiflex used by overseas readers to encourage buying the comic. There are reports of fans from foreign countries buying the comic. It is filled with posts all over the world about fans getting the first volume of the comic that was released in Japan last week along with their country’s flag. Of course, it is a Japanese comic [and] there is no translated paperback version yet,” they wrote.

“I was impressed, even though it has become easier to get Japanese comics overseas these days at local Kinokuniya stores. The era of [series] becoming popular overseas only after being made into an anime are over. With MANGA Plus, new series can now be read in Japan and all over the world at the same time. I once against felt we are now in an era where manga can gain popularity all over the world.”

Of course, Lin is spot on about manga’s global reach. The industry makes billions each year, and its sales are only growing in the United States. Thanks to simulpub services like Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app, series from Japan can get global exposure if they’ve got what it takes to succeed. And clearly, Kagurabachi is a prime example.

If you have not read Kagurabachi, the series is easier than ever to find. The manga is published weekly by creator Takeru Hokazono. You can find the series on either Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app, so you can find more info on the manga below thanks to its official synopsis:

“Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”

What do you think about Kagurabachi’s success so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!