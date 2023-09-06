Shonen Jump Cancels Popular New Series

It looks like Shonen Jump is preparing to wrap up one of its newest releases. Despite a solid run, new reports have surfaced about the fate of Tenmaku Cinema. The series will be ending in next week's issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and this comes months after the coming-of-age drama was first released.

According to current reports, Shonen Jump's new table of contents confirms Tenmaku Cinema will be ending pretty immediately. To date, the series has released one full volume, and a second volume is slated to drop in October overseas. This means Tenmaku Cinema didn't last very long, and that is a departure for its creators given their work on Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma.

Yes, that is right. Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki are in charge of both Tenmaku Cinema as well as Food Wars. The latter series was a clear hit for Shonen Jump as it lasted for years. After spawning a hit anime, Food Wars put its creators on the map, so the hype for Tenmaku Cinema was high. But for whatever reason, Shonen Jump has decided to curtail the series.

If you never picked up Tenmaku Cinema, it is definitely worth a read. The series tells the story of Shinichi Hajime, a junior high schooler who loves all things film. His life is turned upside down when a ghost named Tenmaku Takehiko possesses him and reveals his dream. The ghost wants Shinichi to help him pass on by filming his dream movie. But of course, things become complicated for the pair as their filmmaking journey gets going.

Currently, Tenmaku Cinema is available to read through the Shonen Jump app. So if you want more info on the capped series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Hajime Shinichi's life gets a plot twist when he's possessed by the spirit of a deceased screenwriter! From the creators of Food Wars!"

What do you think about this latest manga cancellation? Are you surprised by Tenmaku Cinema's fate? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!