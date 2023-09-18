Why You Need to Check Out MamaYuyu ASAP

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has ushered in a new wave of potential manga series that have kicked off with their first chapters, and fans should really check out MamaYuyu while they still have the chance! As fans of the various manga stories that run in Shonen Jump magazine unfortunately know too well by this point, while there is a chance to be a massive success like juggernauts such as Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, there is an even greater chance that a potentially great work will be cancelled a few weeks into its run due to weak interest from fans.

That also means if a new series starting out in Shonen Jump grabs your interest, the best thing a fan can do is tell as many people as they can about it to get even more fans interested in the series (and thus keep up its run in the magazine). This is the case for MamaYuyu, the new series created by Yoshihiko Hayashi, which introduces fans to a whole new kind of take on reincarnated heroes, demons from alternate dimensions, and the potential for some great storytelling to come that fans should really check out.

MamaYuyu, Ch. 1: Corleo seeks to be a hero in a world where humans and demons coexist! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/Tt3sgoLPfX pic.twitter.com/lMbL1MvpPY — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) September 10, 2023

How to Read MamaYuyu

MamaYuyu is currently two chapters into its run with Shonen Jump, and the first chapter introduces fans to a unique duo. Corleo was a young orphan who inherits the sigil of the Hero shortly after the previous hero's death when he was just an infant. Raised by the Demon Lord Mamama, Corleo is conflicted because he has no idea what it means for his role to be a hero in their current time of peace. In his world, humans and demons co-exist side by side, so there's no reason to need a hero or to be afraid of the Demon Lord.

Corleo's the latest in a long line of heroes who fought tough battles against demons, and his world get shaken when a hero from another world (named Evan) suddenly appears. Evan's world is one where demons are to be feared, and thus when the Demon King from his world follows him to Corleo's dimension, Evan's plan is to thus kill the Demon King and Corleo in order to keep the balance (as having two heroes and demon kings would cause rifts).

The real heart of the story comes after as when Corleo then sacrifices himself to save Evan from this invading Demon King, Evan decides to trade his life to heal Corleo and grant him the power he needs to defeat more invading forces that will be coming his way. Corleo and Mamama are now dealing with more monsters as Corleo fights to figure out what it truly means for him to be a hero in this new kind of world with these new kinds of threats. We've only gotten hints of the kinds of power, magic, or demons that could be here but given the art and unique hook for Shonen Jump, and MamaYuyu could be a success.

