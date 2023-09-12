Food Wars Creators' Newest Manga Cancelled in Shonen Jump

The newest manga from the creative minds behind Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma has been cancelled in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after a notably short run! Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was such a success for Weekly Shonen Jump that ultimately run for over 300 chapters with 36 volumes of the manga under its belt when it all came to an end. There was even an anime that ran for five seasons, but unfortunately that success did not carry over into the creative duo's follow up release, Tenmaku Cinema, that debuted in the magazine earlier this Spring.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma writer Yuto Tsukuda and illustrator Shun Saeki teamed up once more for Tenmaku Cinema, a manga that was dramatically different than the cooking battle series that debuted earlier this April. While it had an interesting story going for it as a group of kids sought out to make their own movies, it unfortunately came to a premature end in the newest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump with a truncated 21 chapters release as of its cancellation likely due to a lack of response from readers.

Tenmaku Cinema, Ch. 21: The final chapter! Hajime awaits the audience's reaction to “The Shore!” Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/gADajGNI7p pic.twitter.com/sm8kXhoE2f — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) September 10, 2023

How Does Tenmaku Cinema End?

Tenmaku Cinema seemed like it was quickly approaching its end as its lead heroine, Himeki Kurai, was already set to confront her mother as Hajime Shinichi and the others had been able to finish their work shooting their short film, "The Shore." Not only did work on this short film seem like it was going to take much longer, this confrontation between Himeki and her mother seemed to be poised for a massive later arc confrontation. But with this cancellation, fans see Himeki's mother quickly approve of her work on an indie film as she decides to let Himeki choose her own projects from now on.

"The Shore" itself makes its premiere in front of an film festival, and ultimately wins some awards for its script and lead actress. While this film was the final script written by the ghostly Takehiko Tenmaku (that ultimately started Hajime on this movie making path in the first place), the two of them decide to team up to make even more with the final page of the series teasing that ten years later this group would release their real ultimate project, "The Fang," that fans will never get to see come to fruition due to the cancellation.

How do you feel about Tenmaku Cinema's cancellation? What did you think of the Food Wars duo's newest manga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!