New Kaguya-sama: Love is War Light Novel Announced

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War came to an end in 2022, as creator Aka Akasaka brought the hilarious romance to its crescendo. Instead of receiving a fourth season of its anime adaptation, the franchise decided to release a final film that saw Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya live happily ever after. While the anime hasn’t confirmed that it will be making a comeback with any new projects in this universe, a new light novel is taking the opportunity to revisit the events of the series during a very specific time.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is aiming to return with a new light novel story with the hilarious title, “Literally: The Geniuses’ Love Werewolf War”. Rather than taking place following the conclusion of the original series, “Werewolf War”, the story will arrive after the star-crossed lovers express their admiration for one another but before the grand finale of the franchise. The upcoming light novel will be written by author Jūichirō Hitsujiyama and will hit Japan next month on November 17th. While an anime adaptation hasn’t been confirmed for the light novel, we’ve seen plenty of examples in the past of light novels being adapted to the small screen.

The Werewolf War is on The Way

Shueisha, the publisher of the original manga, shared an official description of the upcoming story that revisits the beloved series, “A year after the popular brain-based romantic comedy ended, it makes a miraculous comeback in the form of a novel! The time is after Kaguya and Shirogane start dating, but before the final battle with the Shinomiya family. The setting is Tsukikagekan, which stands on a solitary island owned by the Fujiwara family. In addition to the members of the student council, Fujiwara Moeha and Shirogane Kei participate in a battle similar to a werewolf game over a treasure that can make wishes come true! As everyone’s thoughts intersect, who will win? A completely original story that can only be read as a novel!”

While Kaguya-Sama has yet to announce if there will be any additional stories that will arrive in its manga format, we have seen the franchise create spin-off series in the past. The story of Kaguya and Shirogane’s romance might have ended, but there might be more stores to tell in this universe.

Are you prepped for the Werewolf War?